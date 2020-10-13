Polish leader vows to veto EU budget in face of ‘blackmail’

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling party leader is threatening to veto the European Union’s economic recovery plan and long-term budget if the bloc decides to link funding to respect for rule of law. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, also a deputy prime minister, vowed to defend Poland’s interests and sovereignty “at all costs.” Kaczynski said in remarks published Tuesday that Poland would do what it must in order to protect its own interests. Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister and former EU president who is a critic of Poland’s current government, accused Kaczynski of acting “so that he can continue to violate the rule of law with impunity.”