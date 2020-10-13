Rochester man charged with killing pregnant woman and her child appears in court

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Family and friends of Keona Foote were present as the man charged in her murder appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

Renard Carter, 29, is facing three counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Foote, her daughter Miyona Miller and her unborn child.

Carter looked back at the victim's family multiple times during Tuesday's hearing in front of Judge Christina Stevens.

He has not entered a plea. His lawyers said they're waiting on evidence from investigators to build their case.

Carter is being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $5 million bail.

He will be back in court on Dec. 22 at 9 a.m.