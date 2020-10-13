Russia threatens to halt dialogue with EU amid Navalny spat

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister is warning that Moscow could freeze its contacts with the European Union in response to its sanctions over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. It’s an unprecedented threat that reflects a bitter Russia-EU strain. Tuesday’s statement from Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov comes a day after the EU foreign ministers agreed to impose sanctions on Russian officials and organizations blamed for Navalny’s poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve agent. At Monday’s meeting in Luxembourg, France and Germany urged their EU partners to freeze the assets of those suspected of involvement and ban them from traveling in Europe under sanctions to combat the use and spread of chemical weapons.