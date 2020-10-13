Search for suspect leads to standoff in NW Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- 31-year-old Scott Tester was arrested Tuesday evening following a several-hour standoff.

It began at about 2 o'clock when a Rochester Police Department (RPD) officer spotted him in a car near the 5800 block of Valleyhigh Road NW.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office had been searching for him due to outstanding warrants for 2nd degree assault and probation violation.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Capt. Scott Behrns said Tester ran from his vehicle into a nearby tree line when spotted by the RPD officer.

Behrns said Tester was armed with at least two knives and a hatchet. Nearby residents were asked to shelter in place.

Negotiations to get him to surrender began at about 4 o'clock. Behrns said Tester was holding a knife to his throat during the negotiations, which lasted about two hours.

"He began to move from his position in the woodline and start to come out and at one point appeared to step back into the wood line," said Behrns. "At which time additional less lethal rounds were fired at him. Those rounds were effective. Mr. Tester gave up after being struck by those and the pepper ball."

The sheriff's office began searching Rochester residences this past week for Tester. That's what led to finding him Tuesday with the assistance of RPD.