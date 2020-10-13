Sri Lanka Catholic bishops oppose proposed charter amendment

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s Catholic leaders are urging the government not to proceed with a constitutional amendment that would consolidate power in the president’s hands, saying it would undermine democracy. The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Sri Lanka says the government should concentrate instead on drafting a new constitution that will strengthen democracy, equality and the rule of law. If passed, the amendment would bring Parliament under the control of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who would have the power to dissolve the legislature, appoint top judges and have immunity against any prosecution.