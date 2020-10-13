Supreme Court won’t revive Trump case brought by Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has declined to revive a lawsuit filed by members of Congress against President Donald Trump alleging that he illegally profits off the presidency. The high court on Tuesday said it would not hear a case filed by Democratic members of Congress in 2017. A federal appeals court in Washington previously ruled that the lawsuit should be dismissed. That court did not rule on whether Trump violated the law. It said only that the approximately 200 members of Congress who brought the lawsuit lacked the ability to sue.