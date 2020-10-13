Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Albany def. Zimmerman, 25-12, 25-4, 25-12
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Paynesville, 25-17, 25-14, 22-25, 25-14
Braham def. Pine City, 25-20, 25-14, 25-21
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-14, 25-13, 25-22
Cambridge-Isanti def. Big Lake, 14-25, 26-24, 25-21, 27-25
Cannon Falls def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-19, 25-17, 27-25
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Sleepy Eye, 25-19, 26-24, 25-19
East Ridge def. White Bear Lake, 25-13, 25-19, 25-11
Floodwood def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 25-19, 25-9, 25-20
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Warroad, 25-7, 25-11, 25-12
Hawley def. Norman County East, 25-17, 25-14, 25-12
Hill City def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-23, 25-12, 25-12
Holdingford def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. St. Clair
Lakeview def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-14, 25-12, 12-25, 25-15
Lakeville North def. Rosemount, 25-10, 25-22, 25-14
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity def. West Lutheran, 23-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-6
Mabel-Canton def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-12, 25-15, 25-17
Maple Lake def. Royalton, 25-13, 25-19, 25-11
Mayer-Lutheran def. Sibley East, 25-10, 25-13, 25-10
Monticello def. Becker, 25-16, 25-12, 25-17
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta def. BOLD, 25-22, 25-21, 25-16
Mounds View def. Roseville, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18
New Prague def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-13, 25-11, 25-11
North Branch def. St. Francis, 25-14, 25-17, 25-15
Owatonna def. Austin, 25-21, 25-12, 25-20
Pierz def. Milaca, 25-23, 16-25, 25-9, 25-20
Pipestone def. Luverne, 25-14, 25-11, 25-15
Red Lake Falls def. Crookston, 25-8, 25-9, 25-19
Red Rock Central def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 25-15
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Renville County West, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16
Sartell-St. Stephen def. Brainerd, 18-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Norwood-Young America, 25-19, 25-9, 25-12
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Mora, 25-16, 25-22, 25-22
Tartan def. Henry Sibley, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-10, 25-7, 25-15
Watertown-Mayer def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-13, 25-17, 25-20
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/