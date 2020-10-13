Video shows shirtless New York judge shove police officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Police body camera video shows a shirtless state Supreme Court justice shove a Buffalo police officer who was putting handcuffs on his wife during an argument with neighbors. Justice Mark Grisanti and his wife Maria were placed in the back of police cars in June but no charges were filed over the altercation. The justice is seen on video obtained by WKBW-TV through an open records request telling officers that the mayor is a friend, and that he has relatives on the police force. The Erie County District Attorney’s office said in July it reviewed the altercation and declined to file charges.