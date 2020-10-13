What you need to know about Ohio drop box restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — How many drop boxes can each Ohio county set up for collecting absentee ballots cast in the November presidential election, and where can they be located? It’s a seemingly simple question with a complicated answer. A flurry of sometimes conflicting court rulings on Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s directive restricting the boxes to one per county, combined with steps LaRose has taken attempting to clarify the issue, have made it more confusing. All with Election Day just three weeks off. The issue is currently before a federal court in Cleveland.