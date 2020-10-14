2 US citizens released by Iran-backed militants in Yemen

WASHINGTON (AP) — An American humanitarian worker and U.S. businessman held captive by Iranian-backed militants have been released in Yemen. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien says Sandra Loli and Mikael Gidada were released from Houthi custody, and the remains of Bilal Fateen, who died in custody, were being repatriated as well. The Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the news, says the Americans were released in exchange for 200 Houthi supporters who had been in Oman. Yemen plunged into chaos and civil war when the Houthi rebels took over the capital in 2014 from the internationally recognized government. A Saudi-led coalition allied with the government has been fighting the Houthis since March 2015.