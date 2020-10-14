Abbe Lacey is a junior at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.

She is majoring in English with a minor in Management. Abbe has aspirations to attend law school or a master's program after college.

On campus Abbe is an assistant hall director in one of the upper-classmen residence halls, and works in the Luther College Admissions Office.

Abbe in her free time enjoys being with friends and family, reading, writing and being active. This fall she has enjoyed being able to attend her younger sister's sporting events, as it is her sister's senior year at Dover-Eyota High School.

Abbe's favorite thing about being back on campus is being able to spend time with all her friends