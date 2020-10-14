As virus surges anew, Milan hospitals under pressure again

MILAN (AP) — Months after Italy eased one of the globe’s toughest lockdowns, the country is now recording well over 5,000 new infections a day. That’s eerily close to the highs of the spring. Lombardy is again leading the nation in case numbers. So far, the death toll remains significantly below the spring heights, hovering recently around 50 per day nationwide, a handful in Lombardy. In response to the new surge, Premier Giuseppe Conte’s government twice tightened nationwide restrictions inside a week. But there is a growing concern among doctors that Italy squandered the gains it made during its 10-week lockdown and didn’t move quick enough to reimpose restrictions.