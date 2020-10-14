Fierce winds fan Rockies wildfires, new evacuations ordered

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Strong winds are fanning two Rocky Mountain wildfires and have prompted new evacuation orders as one of them nears communities outside Rocky Mountain National Park. Forecasters expect dry air and strong wind to persist into the weekend at the 210-square-mile Cameron Peak Fire west of Fort Collins, Colorado, and at the 275-square-mile Mullen Fire southwest of Laramie, Wyoming. The latest evacuations in the path of the Cameron Peak Fire affect mostly recreational communities with hundreds of mountain cabins east of Rocky Mountain National Park. Thick smoke is again blowing into Colorado cities, including Fort Collins.