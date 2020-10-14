Freeman, Albies HR again, Braves hang on for 2-0 NLCS lead

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies homered again, rookie Ian Anderson extended his postseason scoreless streak in an abbreviated start and the Atlanta Braves just held on for an 8-7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers and a 2-0 lead in the National League Championship Series. Freeman put the Braves ahead to stay with a two-run homer in the fourth inning off rookie Tony Gonsolin, who filled in after three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw was scratched because of back spasms. Game 3 is Wednesday night, with 24-year-old playoff veteran Julio Urías pitching for the Dodgers against rookie Kyle Wright.