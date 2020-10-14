Georgia’s Loeffler and QAnon-supporting candidate set event

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen Kelly Loeffler will be hitting the campaign trail again Thursday with fellow Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene is a congressional candidate who has peddled in racist tropes and baseless QAnon conspiracy theories. The two are scheduled to appear together in Dallas, Georgia. Loeffler is locked in multi-candidate election to keep the Senate seat that Gov. Brian Kemp appointed her to. Greene won the Republican nomination for Georgia’s 14th District and became unopposed when a Democrat dropped out. Loeffler and Greene have appeared together in northwest Georgia since Greene won the Republican nomination. It’s unclear if either of the women intends to endorse the other on Thursday.