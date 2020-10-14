Germany searches premises of spyware maker FinFisher

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say authorities have searched 15 premises linked to spyware maker FinFisher as part of a probe into allegations the Munich-based company broke export laws. Munich prosecutors opened an investigation into the company last year following allegations FinFisher had supplied Turkey with software that could be used to spy on dissidents in the country. A spokeswoman for the prosecutors’ office said Wednesday that authorities searched offices and homes linked to the company around Munich and a subsidiary in Romania from Oct. 6-8. FinFisher didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.