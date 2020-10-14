Hulk Who? AEW dishes out punishment as it hits 1-year mark

The upstart All Elite Wrestling promotion is set to celebrate its one-year anniversary. AEW has made it a full year on TNT as it attempts to challenge sports-entertainment giant WWE for wrestling supremacy. AEW has plucked away some of WWE’s biggest starts and has become one of the most-watched shows in the industry. AEW’s show “Dynamite” airs every Wednesday on TNT. The company is owned by the same family that owns the Jacksonville Jaguars and runs cards during the pandemic at an amphitheater connected to the NFL stadium.