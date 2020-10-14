Japanese director known for single shots releases Zoom film

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese director who shot to stardom with a zombie movie featuring a delightfully long single shot has for his latest project turned to a video tool that’s become an everyday part of this pandemic era: the Zoom call. Shinichiro Ueda’s new 26-minute film was filmed remotely — no one had to meet in person — and features footage shot by the actors themselves on their smartphones as well as recordings of meetings on the now ubiquitous video calling app Zoom. A comedic horror film centered around teleworking, “One Cut of the Dead Mission: Remote” was released earlier this year and shared for free on YouTube.