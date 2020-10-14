Kenyan officials investigating death in police custody

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s Independent Police Oversight Authority is investigating the death of a man who allegedly after confrontation with a police officer was later seen in police custody beaten to a pulp, before his body was found floating in a river over the weekend. Investigators on Tuesday talked to witnesses in the Matunda area of western Kenya about the arrest and disappearance of Dennis Lusava ,21, a week ago. The disappearance sparked anger among locals who torched their police post a day after he was arrested. His body was found Saturday floating on the river Nzoia, according to officials from a rights group which is investigating the death.