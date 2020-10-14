Minnesota reports 29 more COVID-19 deaths, highest daily increase in months

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Wednesday that 29 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

This is the highest daily increase in COVID-19 deaths state health officials have reported since June 5, when MDH reported 33 COVID-19 deaths.

MDH said one of the people who died was a resident of Olmsted County who was in their 70s. Eleven of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Wednesday's COVID-19 update also included a change to how the Department will report cases in the state. Health officials said the COVID-19 case definition was recently updated to also include antigen testing, not just PCR testing. Positive antigen tests are now considered "probable cases," while positive PCR tests are still considered confirmed cases.

A total of 2,174 people have died from COVID-19 in the state to date, the Department reported. Additionally, six deaths were listed by MDH as probable COVID-19 deaths. Health officials said 1,535 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The Department also reported another 1,214 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota in Wednesday's update. MDH's update on Wednesday also included 40 newly-reported probable cases of COVID-19.

Twenty-four of the newly-reported cases were in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 115,763 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state to date, MDH said. This includes 11,912 health care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials said 103,830 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 12,197 COVID-19 tests in Wednesday's update, a decrease from recent daily updates. This brings the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,367,344 PCR tests and 16,183 antigen tests.

MDH also said a total of 8,585 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,346 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU. Click here for Tuesday's update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

