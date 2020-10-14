Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near Mantorville

NEAR MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) --A 30-year-old man from Byron suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash outside of Mantorville.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of County Road 16 and Highway 57.

Tanner Lermon was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on County Road 16 approaching Highway 57 when he went off the road. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the state patrol.

Lermon was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys with life-threatening injuries.