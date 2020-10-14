 Skip to Content

NFL will test for COVID-19 on game days, has no bubble plans

New
1:54 am National news from the Associated Press

The NFL has no plans to move into a bubble as it takes several new steps to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The league will begin PCR testing for COVID-19 on game days starting this week, use of masks in walkthroughs are now mandatory and only play-callers will be permitted to wear face shields in lieu of masks or gaiters on the sideline. The updated protocols sent to teams Monday night also require anyone identified as a “high risk” close contact to be isolated and not permitted to return to the team’s facility for at least five days.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content