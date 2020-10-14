Russia vows in-kind response to EU sanctions over Navalny

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister says Moscow will respond in kind to the European Union’s sanctions over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Navalny, a corruption investigator and a longtime foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is in Germany recovering from what German authorities said was a nerve agent poisoning. This week, EU foreign ministers agreed to impose sanctions on Russian officials and organizations blamed it. “The Germans are not planning to provide any facts, despite all the international obligations. We respond in kind, this is diplomatic practice,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview Wednesday.