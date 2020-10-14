Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Champlin Park def. Blaine, 25-16, 25-15, 25-17
Coon Rapids def. Osseo, 25-18, 25-8, 25-19
DeLaSalle def. Columbia Heights, 25-18, 25-12, 25-13
Delano def. Jordan, 25-21, 26-24, 25-19
East Ridge def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-16, 25-13, 25-8
Eden Prairie def. Edina, 25-18, 25-19, 25-9
Forest Lake def. Roseville, 29-27, 16-25, 25-21, 25-20
Lyle/Austin Pacelli def. Schaeffer Academy, 20-25, 25-10, 22-25, 25-20, 15-7
Maple Grove def. Anoka, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12
Math and Science Academy def. Liberty Classical, 25-17, 25-16, 25-16
Minnehaha Academy def. St. Agnes, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22
New London-Spicer def. Rockford, 23-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-11
Sauk Centre def. Minnewaska, 14-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-23
Shakopee def. Eagan, 25-18, 28-26, 25-27, 11-25, 15-7
St. Croix Lutheran def. Fridley, 25-6, 25-18, 25-12
St. Paul Highland Park def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-13, 25-11, 25-4
St. Paul Johnson def. St. Paul Harding, 25-16, 25-14, 19-25, 25-21
Stillwater def. Mounds View, 25-16, 25-12, 25-16
Visitation def. Brooklyn Center, 25-12, 25-7, 25-16
Wayzata def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, 25-21
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. West Central, 25-15, 17-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-11
White Bear Lake def. Irondale, 25-20, 25-12, 25-19
Woodbury def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-19, 25-23, 25-10
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/