 Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

New
9:14 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Champlin Park def. Blaine, 25-16, 25-15, 25-17

Coon Rapids def. Osseo, 25-18, 25-8, 25-19

DeLaSalle def. Columbia Heights, 25-18, 25-12, 25-13

Delano def. Jordan, 25-21, 26-24, 25-19

East Ridge def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-16, 25-13, 25-8

Eden Prairie def. Edina, 25-18, 25-19, 25-9

Forest Lake def. Roseville, 29-27, 16-25, 25-21, 25-20

Lyle/Austin Pacelli def. Schaeffer Academy, 20-25, 25-10, 22-25, 25-20, 15-7

Maple Grove def. Anoka, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12

Math and Science Academy def. Liberty Classical, 25-17, 25-16, 25-16

Minnehaha Academy def. St. Agnes, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22

New London-Spicer def. Rockford, 23-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-11

Sauk Centre def. Minnewaska, 14-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-23

Shakopee def. Eagan, 25-18, 28-26, 25-27, 11-25, 15-7

St. Croix Lutheran def. Fridley, 25-6, 25-18, 25-12

St. Paul Highland Park def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-13, 25-11, 25-4

St. Paul Johnson def. St. Paul Harding, 25-16, 25-14, 19-25, 25-21

Stillwater def. Mounds View, 25-16, 25-12, 25-16

Visitation def. Brooklyn Center, 25-12, 25-7, 25-16

Wayzata def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-23, 21-25, 26-24, 25-21

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross def. West Central, 25-15, 17-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-11

White Bear Lake def. Irondale, 25-20, 25-12, 25-19

Woodbury def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-19, 25-23, 25-10

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content