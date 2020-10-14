Windy and mild today, but colder days are ahead

Wind and light rain today

A large storm system is moving into the region from the west today, bringing thick clouds and some light rain to the area. Just as we've experienced the past two days, we're again going to have to deal with some strong, gusty winds today, but this time there won't be nearly as much peaceful sunshine to go around. Expect a mainly gray day with periods of light rain or sprinkles this morning, then a few peeks of sunshine will be possible in the afternoon. Gusty southwest winds in the morning will work to pull in warmer air, helping temperatures climb into the mid-60s. Those winds will turn to the west in the afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. Those gusts will occasionally reach 35 miles per hour adding a slight chill to the air.

Clouds will clear off this evening while a northwest breeze gusts to 30 miles per hour, pulling in much colder air. Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s overnight with wind chill values only in the 20s.

Breezy and cool late-week sunshine

Cold air will continue to blow into the region for Thursday and Friday on brisk northwest winds that will occasionally gust to 25 miles per hour on both days, and even with sunshine our high temperatures will only be in the upper 40s.

Weekend rain and snow chances

A storm system from the west will bring light rain to the area on Saturday with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 50s.