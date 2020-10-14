Wintry feel this weekend

Up and down temperatures are expected through the next 7-10 days. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be in the middle 40s with blustery conditions. Temperatures on Saturday will jump into the middle 50s with strong southerly winds. Highs will then drop back into the middle and lower 40s on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. I don't think we'll see above-average temperatures for the next week or two.

A "Wind Advisory" is in effect until 1 a.m Thursday morning. Winds will be sustained around 10-20 mph with gusts reaching near 30-40 mph at times. Strong winds will remain in the forecast through the weekend.

Winds continue to be breezy on Thursday and Friday. Winds will be out of the west-northwest around 10-20 mph with gusts reaching near 25 mph. On Saturday, winds will shift to the southwest around 15-20 mph with gusts reaching near 35 mph in the afternoon. Another cold front will move through Sunday which will shift winds to the northwest. Those northwesterly winds will keep the area cool most of next week.

Wintry weather will still be possible this weekend. Light drizzle and spotty showers will be possible early Saturday morning and overnight into Sunday. With temperatures dropping into the lower 30s Sunday morning, we could see some minor mixing with flurries and light rain Sunday morning. Right now, accumulating snowfall does not look likely this weekend. We will be keeping a close eye on another weather maker for Monday through Tuesday afternoon.

Nick