Wisconsin judge blocks governor’s order limiting capacity

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has temporarily blocked an order from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration limiting the number of people who can gather in bars, restaurants and other indoor places. The Tavern League of Wisconsin sued on Tuesday. Sawyer County Circuit Judge John Yackel on Wednesday blocked the order and set a court date for Monday. The Democratic governor’s order, issued last week, limited the number of customers in any indoor establishment to 25% of capacity. A spokeswoman for Evers did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the ruling. The Tavern League argued that the order amounted to “defacto closure.”