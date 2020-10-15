An iPad replaces cow art in parody book ‘Good Morning Zoom’

NEW YORK (AP) — Early in the pandemic, working mom Lindsay Rechler faced a common predicament: how should she explain the lockdown to her young children? A late night writing session provided the answer, the “Goodnight Moon” parody “Good Morning Zoom.” Using the soothing lyrical style of the 1947 classic, Rechler’s version replaces the cow art with an iPad screen and features a mom sporting the same clothes day after day. Rechler is a first-time author who’s donating the proceeds from the book to COVID-19 relief groups. She says she hopes the book, and the window in its pages that streams in light, will offer some hope that the world will emerge from the coronavirus pandemic stronger.