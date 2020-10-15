As election uncertainty sweeps markets, the pros hold steady

NEW YORK (AP) — This presidential election is clearly unlike any other, but investors might be wise to treat it just like most of the previous ones. History shows the stock market’s performance doesn’t correlate that closely with which party controls the White House: It tends to rise following elections regardless of who wins. Because of that, many fund managers are sticking with their investment strategies and focusing on the long term _ even in a year when the election’s outcome could be in doubt past Election Day, and the nation is in the grip of a pandemic.