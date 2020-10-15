‘Bad Hombres’ film uses baseball to show the game of borders

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A new Showtime sports documentary follows a Mexican League baseball team that plays on both sides of the border amid the tension around migration, divisive politics, and cartel violence. “Bad Hombres” centers around the 2019 season of the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredo, a binational professional baseball team with home stadiums in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, and Laredo, Texas. Players often cross the border by foot to each game with equipment in tow. Meanwhile, surrounding the players chasing dreams are the dangers of drug cartel violence and President Donald Trump’s heated rhetoric about a border wall.