‘Black Spartacus,’ Beatles book vie for nonfiction prize

LONDON (AP) — Books about a Haitian revolutionary, The Beatles and the brain are finalists for Britain’s leading nonfiction literary award. Contenders for the $65,000 Baillie Gifford Prize include Sudhir Hazareesingh’s “Black Spartacus,” a biography of Haitian revolution leader Toussaint Louverture; Craig Brown’s “One Two Three Four: The Beatles in Time” and Matthew Cobb’s “The Idea of the Brain.” Also on the shortlist ate Christina Lamb’s book about women and war, “Our Bodies, Their Battlefield”; Amy Stanley’s “Stranger in the Shogun’s City” and “The Haunting of Alma Fielding,” by Kate Summerscale. The award recognizes English-language books in current affairs, history, politics, science, sport, travel, biography, autobiography and the arts. The winner will be announced Nov. 24.

