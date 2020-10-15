Bolivia hopes election can help ease year of pain, turmoil

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — For Bolivia, the pandemic has been just part of the turmoil over the past 12 months. There have been a disputed election, deadly riots and the toppling of Bolivia’s first Indigenous president in what his backers considered a coup. Now Sunday’s presidential election gives Bolivians a chance for a political reset as they struggle with the dramatic costs of the COVID-19 pandemic. On a per capita basis, few countries have been hit harder than the impoverished, landlocked nation: Nearly 8,400 of its 11.6 million people have died of COVID-19. The leading contenders are former Economy Minister Luis Arce and centrist former President Carlos Mesa.