Chilly end to the week; Snowflakes possible this weekend

Unseasonably cool weather will settle into the region as we wrap up the work week. We'll see temperatures in the mid and upper 40s Thursday with clouds clearing throughout the morning, making way for sunny skies in the afternoon and high pressure takes control of the region. Winds will be blustery once again, but not as strong as they were on Wednesday, out of the northwest at 10-15 mph and gusts near 30 mph at times.

Another chilly night is in store for the region as temperatures fall back into the low 30s. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph and a few snowflakes may be possible after 3am.

Below normal conditions last into Friday with afternoon highs in the mid 40s. A few snow showers are possible along and north of I-90 early in the morning with little to no accumulation expected. A mix of sun and clouds are expected for the afternoon with blustery winds out of the west at 10-20 mph. Early Saturday morning will also see the opportunity for a few snow showers and maybe a stray rain shower. Temperatures quickly warm into the mid and upper 50s with partly sunny skies. Unfortunately, those seasonal temperatures will quickly be whisked away by the passing of a cold front early Sunday morning.

Thanks to that passing cold front, temperatures for the up coming week will struggle to get out of the 40s for highs. Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance for a wintry mix in the morning. Similar conditions are expected into Monday with Tuesday only looking to see temperatures in the upper 30s.