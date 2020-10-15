Chronic wasting disease detected in deer in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- A case of chronic wasting disease is being reported in Houston County.

According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, CWD was confirmed in a farmed deer herd. The 2-and-a half-year-old white-tailed doe tested positive for CWD after it died.

The herd is now under quarantine and the herd owner is cooperating with a state investigation, the Board said in a news release on Thursday.

That includes evaluating herd records and movements over the past five years.

“We’re compiling the last five years of the herd history and movements as required by federal program standards, and we’re working with the USDA to appraise and request federal indemnity for this herd,” said Board Assistant Director, Dr. Linda Glaser. “There are 38 adults and 11 fawns in the herd and we plan to work with the producer to develop a depopulation and testing plan.”

A de-population and testing plan is also being developed. Last fall, three deer tested positive for CWD out of the more than 2,200 deer that were tested within 10 miles of this farm.