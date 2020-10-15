Court hearing resumes in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Five of the men accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer return to federal court as a hearing on whether there is enough evidence to charge them continues. A federal judge also plans to consider Friday whether two of the men, including the Michigan man described by federal authorities as the group’s ringleader, should remain in jail before trial. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally Berens on Tuesday ordered three of the men held without bond, saying their repeated participation in discussions about abducting Whitmer and surveillance of her home validated the decision. A sixth man was separately ordered to be transferred to Michigan earlier this week.