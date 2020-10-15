DOJ charges Texas billionaire in $2 billion tax fraud scheme

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman in a $2 billion tax fraud scheme that they say is the largest such case against an American. Department of Justice officials said at a news conference Thursday in San Francisco that 79-year-old Brockman hid the money over 20 years in a complicated scheme involving false returns and secret bank accounts. Prosecutors also charged him with investor fraud. The indictment was unsealed Thursday and Brockman is scheduled to make an appearance.