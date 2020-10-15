Trump, Biden go at it — from a distance — in town halls

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden squared off Thursday night — but from miles away, in dueling “town halls” on rival TV networks. Neither seemed to shine.

Trump was evasive when pressed about his coronavirus testing, even declining to say whether he took a required test before his first debate with Biden.

That was two days before he announced he has COVID-19. Biden, for his part, gave answers that were long and sometime complicated.

The awkward setup was the result of the second debate being canceled.

The Debate Commission wanted it not to be conducted face to face because of Trump’s diagnosis, but he rejected that idea.