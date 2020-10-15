European lawmakers won’t be back in Strasbourg this month

BRUSSELS (AP) — European lawmakers won’t be returning to the French city of Strasbourg for next week’s plenary session because of the COVID-19 worrying situation in France. The European Parliament President David Sassoli said Thursday the session will be held remotely. Plenary sessions scheduled in Strasbourg, which is the official seat of the European Parliament, have been scrapped since March because of concerns related to the coronavirus. Staff and parliamentarians are mostly based in Brussels but almost all plenary sessions need to be held 280 miles away in Strasbourg.