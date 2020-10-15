Feds approve Georgia health insurance changes sought by Kemp

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia will become the first state to offer federally subsidized health insurance to its residents only through private brokers. President Donald Trump’s administration said Thursday it will approve the plan. A separate proposal will offer Medicaid to some of the state’s poorest able-bodied adults, but only on the condition that they work, volunteer, receive job training or attend school. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan also calls for spending state money on a reinsurance program that would allow companies to lower monthly premiums for all customers. Opponents slam the plan’s failure to fully expand Medicaid and say work requirements will be a bureaucratic nightmare. They also warn that letting private companies control Georgia’s insurance marketplace could decrease enrollment.