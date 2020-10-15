Governor defends rally as Iowa’s virus death toll tops 1,500

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The state is reporting that more than 1,500 Iowa residents have died of the coronavirus amid a continuing surge of virus cases.

The state Department of Public Health reported Thursday that in the last 24 hours, there were 1,410 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths.

The number of Iowans who have died of the virus climbed to 1,505.

Despite the increase, Gov. Kim Reynolds says hospitals are managing well and there is no need for new actions to slow the virus activity in the state.

Reynolds spoke a day after participating in an outdoor rally for President Donald Trump.

Thousands of supporters packed closely together for several hours, and while masks were given to participants, many didn’t appear to wear them.