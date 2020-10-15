Iowa tops 1,500 virus deaths; hospitalizations, cases rising

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The state is reporting that more than 1,500 Iowa residents have died of the coronavirus amid a continuing surge of virus cases. The state Department of Public Health reported Thursday that in the last 24 hours, there were 1,410 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths. The number of Iowans who have died of the virus climbed to 1,505. Hospitalizations also continued to increase as the state set a new high of 482 people being treated in hospitals. Virus outbreaks were reported in 61 long-term care facilities.