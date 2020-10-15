Israel’s AG says he won’t probe Netanyahu, cousin share deal

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s attorney general has announced he was not launching an investigation into a murky company share deal between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cousin that netted the Israeli leader an exorbitant return on investments. The attorney general’s decision caps a months-long probe into the affair. He said in a statement on Thursday that he won’t pursue a criminal investigation because of a lack of evidence. His decision takes a weight off of Netanyahu, who is currently on trial for three other corruption affairs after being charged with fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes. Netanyahu’s trial is to begin evidentiary hearings in January. He denies any wrongdoing.