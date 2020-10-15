Jill Biden says, ‘Joe will be a president for all Americans,’ at Rochester event

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) — On Thursday, Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, stopped in Rochester.

Biden spoke to more than 70 voters at Essex Park in the afternoon for a Get Out The Vote event.

“Joe will be a president for all Americans,” she said.

Biden addressed multiple issues that her husband has vowed to fix if elected.

“He has a plan to end this pandemic, to rebuild, to reimagine a future that’s better than ever. That means opening up our schools and our childcare centers safely, so that parents can get back to work. It means protecting pre-existing conditions,” she said.

Biden said her husband will work to make prescription drugs affordable for all Americans. She also addressed the need for more jobs.

“Protecting your right to collectively bargain and create millions of good paying jobs,” said Biden.

The former second lady thanked healthcare workers for their essential role in fighting the pandemic.

“Healing is more than a job it’s a calling,” Biden said.

Jennifer Santos Norgren

Jennifer Santos Norgren, a surgical technician for SEIU Healthcare, believes the Biden/Harris team cares more about American’s health than the current presidential administration.

“I really appreciated the openness and the transparency of the Biden campaign. And how they are planning to address COVID, which shows that they know that this pandemic is serious,” said Norgren. “And I know that they will have a plan to keep the healthcare workers and their families safe. It’s clear that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want to get America healthy again.”

Sen. Tina Smith, (DFL) Minnesota, also addressed the crowd.

“Joe and Kamala are going to fight to make sure that insurance is not ripped away from us by overturning the Affordable Care Act,” said Smith.

State Rep. Tina Liebling, (DFL) Rochester, said the event was a “terrific” visit from the former second lady. “I am really excited about the Biden/Harris ticket. Joe Biden is the exact kind of leader we need in this moment. Somebody who is actually compassionate to get past the meanness and the divisiveness of what we’ve seen for these almost four years now.”

Steve Monk

Rochester resident Steve Monk, chairs the DFL support group Olmsted 25, and dressed up as Uncle Sam. He wanted to show that Democrats are patriotic, and he felt Biden’s speech hit all the right issues.

“Talking about the pandemic, the challenges of our health care workers, the families having their kids at home, working from home,” said Monk. “And how we could have been past this already if we had a plan from our existing president.”

The Minnesota GOP released this statement about Biden’s visit saying,

“The Biden Campaign thinks sending Dr. Jill in every few weeks is the ticket to sway voters. It’s a hollow move at best that does nothing more than use our state as a prop.”

Biden said she was happy that mail-in ballot rates in Rochester were high.

She was supposed to have been joined in Rochester by Douglass Emhoff, Kamala Harris’ husband. However, he did not come because of Harris’ recent exposure to COVID-19.