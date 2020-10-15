Jill Biden to visit Rochester on Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Biden campaign is coming to Rochester on Thursday.

Dr. Jill Biden, the former second lady, will be in the Med City at 3:30 p.m.

She will be joined by Doug Emhoff, the husband of Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

They will take part in a get-out-the vote event with essential workers. The exact location for the Rochester visit has not yet been announced.

Biden and Emhoff will start the day in St. Paul, meeting with members of Minnesota's Hmong community at 12 p.m.

They will then join a "Students for Biden" get-out-the-vote event in Minneapolis at 1 p.m.