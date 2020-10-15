Long view: Falcons, Vikings have veered off contending track

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have hit the reset button with a dual in-season dismissal of their general manager and head coach. The Minnesota Vikings were already taking the long view this year. They moved on from several established players for younger and cheaper replacements and doubled down on a commitment to leadership continuity during the offseason. Now the Falcons and Vikings are matched up in Week 6 and providing another reminder of how fast an NFL team can find itself veering off the contender track. The Falcons are 0-5 and the Vikings are 1-4.