Massachusetts foster parents could be first to unionize

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts could become home to the first union to successfully represent foster parents. SEIU 509 announced plans Thursday to unionize thousands of foster parents across the state. Union officials say that while foster parents provide nurturing and compassion they also require the critical skills needed to guide a child who has experienced abuse and neglect. SEIU 509 and hundreds of foster parents are planning to deliver a series of COVID-19-related demands to Gov. Charlie Baker. Democratic state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier said she plans to introduce legislation next year to allow SEIU 509 to formally negotiate with the state on behalf of foster parents.