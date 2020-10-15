Minnesota reports 1,169 more COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Thursday that 19 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

This comes a day after state health officials reported 29 COVID-19 deaths, the highest daily increase in deaths the Department has reported since June.

Eleven of the 19 people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,199 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, MDH said. Health officials said 1,546 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also reported in Thursday's update that 1,169 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, through a combination of antigen and PCR tests.

Twenty-nine of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, health officials said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 117,106 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 12,024 health care workers, MDH reported. The Department said 241 of these cases were positive antigen tests, rather than PCR test, so they are considered "probable cases."

MDH said 104,547 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials also reported more than 20,500 COVID-19 tests in Thursday's update.

About 2,386,848 PCR tests and 16,963 antigen tests have been completed in the state to date, the Department said. Health officials said about 1,623,276 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 8,652 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 2,362 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here