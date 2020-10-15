New Zealand to vote on legalizing marijuana and euthanasia

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealanders are poised to decide on two landmark social issues during an election Saturday: whether to legalize recreational marijuana and whether to legalize euthanasia. A yes vote on both referendums would arguably make the nation of 5 million one of the more liberal countries in the world. Polls indicate the euthanasia referendum is likely to pass while the result of the marijuana measure remains uncertain. The euthanasia measure would apply to people who have terminal illnesses and are enduring unbearable suffering. The marijuana measure would allow people to buy up to 14 grams, or half ounce, a day and grow two plants. Both referendums have been somewhat overshadowed by political campaigns for a general election and the coronavirus outbreak.