Ohio inmates’ gun penalties under review after court ruling

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An undetermined number of Ohio inmates who are serving additional time because firearms were involved in their crimes could see their sentences reduced in light of a recent court ruling, a top lawyer for the state prison system told The Associated Press. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction began a massive review of inmate case files Monday aimed at determining exactly how many prisoners’ sentences may need to be adjusted, said Assistant Chief Legal Counsel Jocelyn Lowe. Judges in affected inmates’ cases will begin receiving letters as soon as Friday and given a chance to clarify their intentions.