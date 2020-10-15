Rights group suspects Russia, Syria war crimes in Idlib

BEIRUT (AP) — An international human rights group says a yearlong military campaign by Syrian and Russian forces that repeatedly attacked civilian targets in the last rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria were apparent war crimes and may amount to crimes against humanity. Human Rights Watch released Thursday a 167-page report titled “Targeting Life in Idlib” in which the group names 10 senior Syrian and Russian civilian and military officials, including the presidents of Russia and Syria, who may be implicated in war crimes as a matter of command responsibility. The monthslong Russian-backed Syrian offensive that killed and wounded thousands and displaced nearly a million people stopped in March after Turkey and Russia agreed on a truce.